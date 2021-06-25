6,166 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPLA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,991,000 after purchasing an additional 35,950 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPLA stock opened at $139.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.28. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.27 and a 52 week high of $159.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. As a group, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

LPLA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.72.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $2,407,869.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,609 shares in the company, valued at $33,909,825.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $7,859,222.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,391.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,628 shares of company stock worth $19,425,872. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

