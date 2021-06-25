$66.55 Million in Sales Expected for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will announce $66.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.13 million. Synchronoss Technologies posted sales of $76.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year sales of $277.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $276.53 million to $278.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $296.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Synchronoss Technologies.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.85% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.40 million.

SNCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synchronoss Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 100.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 167,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 83,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 18.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

SNCR stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $128.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.