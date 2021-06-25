73,084 Shares in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Acquired by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 73,084 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 48.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KODK stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. Eastman Kodak has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a positive return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 41.28%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter.

Eastman Kodak Profile

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

