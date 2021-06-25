$749.37 Million in Sales Expected for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) This Quarter

Analysts predict that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will announce $749.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $754.10 million and the lowest is $745.48 million. TransUnion posted sales of $634.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TransUnion.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

TRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.08.

TRU traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,191. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.69. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $111.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $526,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,626.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $3,242,395.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,390,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,438 shares of company stock worth $6,124,550. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransUnion (TRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.