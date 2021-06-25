7,864 Shares in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 74.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 867,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,764,000 after buying an additional 371,463 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,182,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $42,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.29. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 9.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.19%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

