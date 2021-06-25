8,420 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Purchased by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,420 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 172.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,232,500 shares of company stock worth $488,666,850 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

Shares of ORCL opened at $77.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $53.54 and a one year high of $85.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

