8,773 Shares in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.24.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.36 million. The firm’s revenue was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MRVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

