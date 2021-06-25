888 (LON:888) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

888 (LON:888)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.25% from the company’s previous close.

888 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of 888 to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 888 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 354.38 ($4.63).

888 stock opened at GBX 385.40 ($5.04) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 402.21. The stock has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 175.63. 888 has a 1 year low of GBX 162.27 ($2.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 456 ($5.96). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41.

In other news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 385 ($5.03) per share, with a total value of £100,100 ($130,781.29).

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

