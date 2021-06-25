95,055 Shares in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 95,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WOOF. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,587,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,376,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,311,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,845,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,473,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on WOOF shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.79. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 95.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

