Aaron Boynton Sells 12,656 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CAO Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $483,079.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Aaron Boynton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00.

Shares of NTNX opened at $39.60 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $40.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

