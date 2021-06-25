Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.300-4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Abbott Laboratories also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.000- EPS.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.94. The stock had a trading volume of 75,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,550,117. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $200.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.00.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Abbott Laboratories stock. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

