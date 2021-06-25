Aberdeen Latin American Income (LON:ALAI) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.88

Aberdeen Latin American Income (LON:ALAI) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON ALAI opened at GBX 55.93 ($0.73) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.94 million and a PE ratio of -4.82. Aberdeen Latin American Income has a 1 year low of GBX 46.70 ($0.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 65 ($0.85).
About Aberdeen Latin American Income
Further Reading: Market Capitalization
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Latin American Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Latin American Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.