Aberdeen Latin American Income (LON:ALAI) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.88

Aberdeen Latin American Income (LON:ALAI) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON ALAI opened at GBX 55.93 ($0.73) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.94 million and a PE ratio of -4.82. Aberdeen Latin American Income has a 1 year low of GBX 46.70 ($0.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 65 ($0.85).

Get Aberdeen Latin American Income alerts:

About Aberdeen Latin American Income

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Latin America. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Latin American Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Latin American Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.