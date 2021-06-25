Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,127,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $121,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,550,000 after acquiring an additional 109,343 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 267.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 53,570 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 394,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,838,000 after acquiring an additional 131,819 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

Shares of ACHC opened at $63.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $68.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.44.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.76 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

