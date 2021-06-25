Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 133.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 26.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 8.6% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 126,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Terminix Global by 3.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 456,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,779,000 after purchasing an additional 16,191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TMX opened at $49.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.31.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.26 million. Terminix Global’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

TMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Terminix Global in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

