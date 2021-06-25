Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 10,135 Shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 1,756.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,712 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCBC. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in First Community Bankshares by 17.4% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 524,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,743,000 after buying an additional 77,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Community Bankshares by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,818,000 after buying an additional 77,589 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Community Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $1,244,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26,204 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. Institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $545.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.60. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.39.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.92 million. Analysts anticipate that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is 48.08%.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

