Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,819 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $79.68 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $181.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $146.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.73 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRPT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

