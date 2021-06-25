Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 127.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Construction Partners news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

