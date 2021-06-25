Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $267,000 Position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Clearfield worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLFD. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Clearfield by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Clearfield by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Clearfield by 1,593.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $36.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.33. The company has a market cap of $502.90 million, a P/E ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 0.97. Clearfield, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $29.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $1,219,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,627,262.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John P. Hill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $950,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,411,768.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,300. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

CLFD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Clearfield from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

