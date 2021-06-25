Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.10 billion-13.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.54 billion.Accenture also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.710-8.800 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $301.50.

NYSE ACN traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $294.66. 4,233,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,598. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.09. Accenture has a 52-week low of $210.15 and a 52-week high of $297.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total value of $1,498,626.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,521,727.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,048 shares of company stock worth $6,328,010. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

