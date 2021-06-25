Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives $175.63 Average PT from Analysts

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Acuity Brands by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,406,000 after acquiring an additional 89,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 38,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYI traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.11. The stock had a trading volume of 486,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,346. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.61. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $83.64 and a twelve month high of $194.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.88 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

