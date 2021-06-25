Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at China Renaissance Securities

Investment analysts at China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.57 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 189.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADAG. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Adagene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Adagene in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Adagene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adagene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adagene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

Shares of Adagene stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $608.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28. Adagene has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $31.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Adagene in the first quarter worth about $7,871,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adagene in the first quarter worth about $15,051,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new position in Adagene in the first quarter worth about $8,230,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Adagene in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adagene in the first quarter worth about $4,936,000. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adagene

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its products include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in preclinical stage used in the treatment of cancers; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic solid tumors.

