Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Stake Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) by 62.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,375 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Adams Resources & Energy were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the first quarter worth $454,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 82,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Adams Resources & Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

NYSEAMERICAN:AE opened at $27.81 on Friday. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $37.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $118.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $325.49 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

