AdEx Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $44.75 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $44.75 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx Network coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AdEx Network has traded down 37.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AdEx Network Coin Profile

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a coin. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 130,414,068 coins and its circulating supply is 123,271,591 coins. The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

