Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,713,233 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 902,552 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 2.6% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 1.61% of Adobe worth $3,666,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the software company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Adobe by 321.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 716 shares of the software company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,781,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $579.86. 25,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,527. The company has a market capitalization of $277.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $416.03 and a one year high of $580.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $512.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,625,056 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.