Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Increases Stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,604 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,642,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $135,074,000 after purchasing an additional 609,245 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,069,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,048,000 after purchasing an additional 537,982 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,271,000 after buying an additional 83,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 910,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after buying an additional 505,074 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.31. 280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.25.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. Analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

In other news, COO Joseph Lebel III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OCFC. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.