Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Lowers Position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,074 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,755 shares during the quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.19% of Model N worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in Model N by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 300,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after buying an additional 84,221 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Model N by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,463,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 805,240 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Model N news, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $40,423.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,167.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $161,880.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,756 shares of company stock valued at $952,690 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Model N stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.86. 143,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,397. Model N, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

