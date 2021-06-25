Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Makes New $333,000 Investment in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,541,000 after acquiring an additional 505,944 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,650,000 after acquiring an additional 641,916 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,539,000 after acquiring an additional 219,411 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 30.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,572,000 after purchasing an additional 183,610 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on REGI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.90.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $695,266.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,079 shares in the company, valued at $14,300,077.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $122,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,388 shares of company stock worth $2,787,794. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.25. 35,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,227. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.08. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. Research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

