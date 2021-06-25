Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Purchases New Shares in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,996 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 730,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter worth $353,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

NYSE:WLL traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.04. 1,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,427. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.67. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $54.65.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.