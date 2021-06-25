AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,741 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AECOM by 14.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 376,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 47,671 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in AECOM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AECOM by 50.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 404,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,905,000 after purchasing an additional 135,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in AECOM by 74.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 519,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,141,000 after purchasing an additional 222,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

ACM stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.72, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

