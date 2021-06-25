Aeron (ARNX) Market Cap Tops $24,113.62

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 161.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded up 158.7% against the dollar. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $24,113.62 and $77,326.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00053551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00020395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.51 or 0.00581021 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00038505 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

