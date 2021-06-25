Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye and nose surgery, breast augmentation, liposuction and non-surgical aesthetic treatments. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited is based in Shenzhen, China. “

Shares of NASDAQ:AIH traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,433. The company has a market cap of $187.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of -0.91. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $11.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.57 million during the quarter. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 25.72% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 4.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

