Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Issues Earnings Results

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Aethlon Medical stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEMD. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group increased their target price on Aethlon Medical from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

