Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist lowered their price target on Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised Affirm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America raised Affirm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Affirm currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $66.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Affirm has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $146.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.30.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.94 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Affirm will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth about $5,829,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth about $4,127,000. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

