Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 765,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Aflac worth $39,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,548 shares of company stock valued at $343,757 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $53.83. The company had a trading volume of 24,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,998. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.57.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.