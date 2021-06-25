Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Afterpay in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an underperform rating for the company.

Shares of Afterpay stock opened at $98.95 on Thursday. Afterpay has a 52-week low of $37.53 and a 52-week high of $124.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.68.

Afterpay Limited provides payments solutions for customers, merchants, and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Afterpay ANZ, Afterpay US, Clearpay, and Pay Now segments. The company offers Afterpay and Clearpay services; and Pay Now services comprising mobility, health, and e-services.

