Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.090-4.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-6.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.94 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.970-0.990 EPS.

Shares of A traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $146.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,724. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.59. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $84.80 and a 12-month high of $148.33.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on A shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.69.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $1,966,274.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,358,692.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $518,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,914 shares of company stock worth $9,676,277 in the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

