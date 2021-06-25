Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ADC has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho lowered shares of Agree Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.32.

Shares of ADC opened at $70.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.43. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $73.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.31.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,879 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,745,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,019 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,257,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,983,000 after purchasing an additional 704,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,441,000 after purchasing an additional 218,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,243,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,719,000 after purchasing an additional 251,355 shares in the last quarter.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

