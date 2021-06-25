Aigang (AIX) Price Down 19.5% This Week

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. During the last seven days, Aigang has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. Aigang has a total market capitalization of $43,887.39 and approximately $9.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aigang coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00053625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00020285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.61 or 0.00590161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00037719 BTC.

Aigang Coin Profile

Aigang (AIX) is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aigang is aigang.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Aigang Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

