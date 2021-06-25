Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $518.73 Million

Analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will announce sales of $518.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $506.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $531.39 million. Air Lease reported sales of $521.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:AL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.40. 12,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,247. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.21. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Air Lease by 1,123.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 88,254 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 27.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 717,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,171,000 after purchasing an additional 155,985 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 469.1% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 548,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,882,000 after purchasing an additional 452,197 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

