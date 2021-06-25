Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKBTY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,840. Akbank T.A.S. has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking.

