Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s stock price rose 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.89. Approximately 65,702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,074,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

AKBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.80 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.39% and a negative return on equity of 96.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1,182.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,193 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 1,963.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,447,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,752 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 2,488.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,134,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,368,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,868,000 after acquiring an additional 971,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 684,955 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

