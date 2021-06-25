Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

AKZOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $44.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.97.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

