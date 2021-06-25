Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Insider Sells $352,123.20 in Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $352,123.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,955,782.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ALG opened at $152.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.09 and a 52 week high of $165.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.62.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Alamo Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Alamo Group in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alamo Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

