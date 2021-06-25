Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $101.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albany International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.75.

AIN stock opened at $92.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.46. Albany International has a one year low of $46.31 and a one year high of $92.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albany International will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $271,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,140,729.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $604,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,422,842.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,770,829. 5.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Albany International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 227.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 18,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,602,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,898,000 after buying an additional 219,694 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

