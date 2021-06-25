Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,989,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,678 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.60% of Alcoa worth $97,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alcoa by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,479,000 after buying an additional 1,753,910 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alcoa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,987,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,104,000 after buying an additional 173,499 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,958,000 after buying an additional 250,768 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Alcoa by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,153,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,692,000 after buying an additional 795,849 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $7,833,797.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,583,714.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,114,293.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 298,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,127,456 in the last three months.

NYSE:AA opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.31.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

