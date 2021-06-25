Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Price Up 5.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)’s stock price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $50.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Alcoa traded as high as $35.75 and last traded at $35.75. Approximately 58,929 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,745,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.91.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Get Alcoa alerts:

In related news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $7,833,797.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,583,714.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,127,456 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alcoa by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,807 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alcoa by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,910 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alcoa by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,422,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,652,000 after buying an additional 435,352 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,958,000 after buying an additional 250,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Alcoa by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,153,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,692,000 after buying an additional 795,849 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.66 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.31.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.