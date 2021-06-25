Alexandria Capital LLC Acquires 1,093 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,535 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 17.1% during the first quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 194,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,908,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 81,969 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,125,000 after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $8,055,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 22,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.98. 314,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,421,563. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $323.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.36, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $108.02 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

