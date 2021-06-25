Alexandria Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Alexandria Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Jentner Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 110.1% during the first quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 604,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,699,000 after purchasing an additional 316,873 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 104.9% during the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 35,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 18,341 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 119.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 158,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,010,000 after acquiring an additional 14,894 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,657. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.29. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

