Alexandria Capital LLC Has $9.71 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.0% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Gemsstock Limited increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% in the first quarter. Gemsstock Limited now owns 44,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 19.5% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 196,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $91,027,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.38.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,750 shares of company stock worth $1,260,673. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $6.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $463.30. 43,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,627. The company’s 50 day moving average is $458.96. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.00 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.