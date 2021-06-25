Alexandria Capital LLC Purchases 24,143 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 279.9% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.87.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $18.22. The stock had a trading volume of 102,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,949,728. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

